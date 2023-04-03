Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on drunk constable in daylight at busy market | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman slaps drunken policeman

A video from Rajasthan's Alwar went viral, in which a burqa-clad woman is seen raining slaps on a drunk policeman. The incident took place in front of Gopal Talkies in a busy market.

The woman was not identified yet as she was in a burqa. The dramatic incident drew crowd in the market and many of them started shooting the incident on their mobile phones.

What was the whole matter?

According to media reports, the police constable, who was assaulted by the woman, was in an inebriated state. It is still unclear what made the woman so angry. However, the constable fled from the spot despite the woman trying to chase him.

Police's reaction

CO City Narayan Singh told that the constable's name is Rahul and he has been deployed at NEB police station and was absent from duty on the day he was spotted being beaten up. He said no complaint was received either from the woman or the cop.



The constable is still absent and a departmental inquiry was initiated into the matter, he added.

(Report by Rajesh Chowdhary from Alwar)

