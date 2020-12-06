Image Source : FILE Rajasthan wedding guest limit: Govt to cancel owners license if guests exceed 100 at venue

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather. The state government also informed that if rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled,

"The owner of the wedding hall/garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather there," the Rajasthan Government was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Bhilwara headquarters closed at 7 pm. The night curfew in these district headquarters will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.

Rajasthan has till now reported 24,318 active cases, 2,49,713 recoveries and 2,389 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

