Rajasthan government cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by 2 per cent each

The Rajasthan government has reduces VAT on diesel and petrol by 2 per cent each. After the reduction, 36 per cent VAT applicable on petrol and 26 per cent on diesel.

Earlier this week, premium petrol price crossed Rs 100-mark in Sriganganagar town. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each across the country on Wednesday.

This took petrol price in Delhi to Rs 86.30 per litre and to Rs 92.86 in Mumbai. Diesel rate climbed to Rs 76.23 a litre in the national capital and to Rs 83.03 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record high levels in the country. In Sriganganagar, regular petrol costs Rs 98.40 per litre and premium or branded petrol comes for Rs 101.15 a litre.

