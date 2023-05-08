Rajasthan urban body bypolls results: BJP wins 8 seats, Cong 4, independents 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan local body polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats, Congress 4 while independents grabbed two seats in the urban local body by-elections held for 14 seats in 12 districts in Rajasthan.

"Out of a total 14 ward councillors, eight candidates have been elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party, four candidates from the Congress and two candidates have been elected as independents," State Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta said.

People have sounded the bugle against the Congress rule in the state, said BJP state president CP Joshi as he congratulated party workers.

"The result proved that the people have sounded the bugle against the misrule, corruption and jungle raj of the Congress," Joshi said.

"The results of the municipal by-elections have proved that the countdown for the Gehlot government has begun," he said in a statement.

The polls were held on Sunday and the results were announced Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

