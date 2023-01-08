Rajasthan to start its first cruise service in March

Follow us on Image Source : AP The cruise will have a restaurant facility and people will be able to book it for small parties and functions.

A double-decker cruise with a capacity of carrying 150 passengers will be the new attraction in Rajasthan's Ajmer, which is famous for the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and Brahma temple in Pushkar.

This will be the first cruise facility in the desert state.

The cruise is expected to sail in the Ana Sagar lake in the city.“The cruise service is likely to start in the first week of March. The work tender was given last year and it will be ready by February. The corporation will get an income of Rs 66.5 lakh every year,” Ajmer Municipal Corporation's Assistant engineer Ravindra Saini said. “The cruise will have a restaurant facility and people will be able to book it for small parties and functions,” he added.

Ravindra Saini further said that the path of the cruise will be different from that taken by boats ferrying on the lake and that the ticket rates will be decided by the contractor after approval by the Corporation.

