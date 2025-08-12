Rajasthan: Three dead after sleeper bus collides with motorcycle, bursts into flames in Jalore | VIDEO The accident took place on National Highway 68 in Jalore district of Rajasthan.

Jalore (Rajasthan):

Three people were killed and several others injured after a sleeper bus collided with a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday morning. The impact of the crash was so massive that the bus erupted in flames seconds later. Three people riding on the two-wheeler died on the spot, while some passengers in the bus suffered burns and were pulled out by bystanders.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 in the Sanchore subdivision of the district. Visuals from the spot showed a wrecked motorcycle that collided head-on with the bus, which suddenly erupted in flames.

Eyewitnesses describe crash

According to eyewitnesses, the crash was so severe that flames erupted in the bus immediately after the collision, causing panic at the scene. People nearby rushed to help and tried to pull the injured out.

Upon receiving the information, a fire engine from Sanchore was dispatched to the site. Police are currently on the scene, working to bring the situation under control and identify the deceased.