Rajasthan: Tension in Hanumangarh after VHP leader thrashed for opposing eve-teasing outside temple

Highlights 8 men thrashed VHP leader when he was trying to stop eve-teasing

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area

Earlier, 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara

Rajasthan: Tension gripped Nohar in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after Block President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satveer Saharan and several others got injured in a clash with members of the other community.

8 men thrashed the VHP leader when he was trying to stop eve-teasing in front of the Ramdev temple. Saharan suffered severe injuries and was referred to district hospital for treatment. Angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people. Eleven people, including Idris and Aamin, have been arrested while internet was also suspended for few hours.

Rajasthan remains on boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state. The situation is no different in Bhilwara.

Bhilwara

A 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was an outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

Jodhpur

Earlier, Jodhpur witnessed violent clash hours before Eid prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

Karauli​

Violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession during Ram Navami celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh

At least three people, including a policeman, were injured when a land dispute between two groups took a violent turn and led to clashes in Karedi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Wednesday. The angry went on a vandalism spree, torching shops and houses.

