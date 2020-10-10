Rajasthan priest's family, offered Rs 10 lakh aid, govt job and a house, ends protest, begins last rites

Image Source : ANI The priest was burnt alive by the land mafia while he was trying to stop them from encroaching upon the temple land.

The family of the Rajasthan temple priest Babulal Vaishnav, who was burnt alive by land mafia in Karauli for resisting to allow the temple land by encroachers, is refusing to perform the last rites of the victim untill their demands are met by the Rajasthan government. The family is demanding Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member but the government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the phone about the situation as thousands of villagers protested in Rajasthan's Bukna village in Karauli against the brutal murder.

The attempt to burn the priest over a temple dispute in Karauli proves the disarray and state of confusion in which the Rajasthan govt lies. According to National Crime Records Bureau numbers, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics, said GS Shekhawat, Union Minister.

The Government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the Priest's family. A job will also be given to a member of his family. The SHO and the Patwari have been suspended, said BJP MP KL Meena.

The slain priest's family has ended their protest and have agreed to perform the last rites after they were assured of Rs 10 lakh financial assistance, a government job and a house under PM Awas Yojana.

Meanwhile, Kirori Lal Meena has announced Rs 10 lakh financial help and a house under PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) to the victim's family.

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena had reached Bukna village and was sitting on dharna in support of the villagers' demands, seeking justice for the victim's family. Meena said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should come to Bukna and meet the victim's family. He announced that he will continue to sit on dharna until justice is delivered.

The priest was burnt alive by the land mafia while he was trying to stop them from encroaching upon the temple land.

The villagers have threatened that the last rites of the priest will not be performed till the demands are met.

Rajasthan Police has so far arrested the one accused in the case while others are yet to be nabbed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken cognisance of the matter and the police are carrying out a thorough investigation. The accused will not be spared he said, according to a press note issued by the Governor's office.

Gehlot said the government is keeping a vigilant eye on the law and order arrangement and officials have been directed to take strict action, said the press note.

The priest, Babulal Vaishnav of the Radha Gopal Ji temple in Bukna village in Karauli district, died in SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Thursday while being treated for burn injuries. Around six people had allegedly poured petrol on the temple priest and set him on fire when he tried to stop them from encroaching on the temple land. The priest was rushed to the local hospital from where he was shifted to the Jaipur hospital. He breathed his last on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Brahmin organisations staged a protest near the mortuary of the hospital demanding action against the local Police Station in-charge, transfer of the case to another circle office, a government job and compensation for the family. A team of police officials assured them that their demands would be fulfilled. It was only then that the family members took the body to the village, said Suresh Mishra, a Brahmin leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP sent a three-member team consisting of Alka Gurjar, MP Ramcharan Bohra and former BJYM leader Jitendra Meena to the village on Saturday for a probe.

