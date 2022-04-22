Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'We're more religious than people from BJP', says Rajasthan Congress on temple demolition

Highlights Rajasthan Congress minister Mahesh Joshi on Friday said that the party is more religious than BJP.

His statement came in reference to the recent temple demolition in the Alwar district.

A temple was demolished using bulldozers in Alwar's Sarai Mohalla earlier today.

Soon after a 300-year old Shiva temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, the ruling Congress in the state was slammed for the move by BJP. However, Rajasthan Congress minister Mahesh Joshi later came forward to say that Congress is more religious than BJP. "I'm sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we're more religious than people from BJP... We don't use religion for vote bank," he told news agency ANI.

A temple was demolished using bulldozers in Alwar's Sarai Mohalla earlier today. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

Congress was criticized by BJP on the issue, as the latter questioned the former's secularism. BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned why Congress came out in uproar over the Jahangirpuri demolition. "300 years old Shiva temple demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan… Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress." he tweeted.

Notably, a video of Congress MLA has surfaced in which Johri Lal Meena is seen saying that if Congress had a board, the bulldozer would not have run. People are linking this statement of the MLA with the demolition of the temple.

At present, there is a BJP board in Rajgarh. Meanwhile, Hindu organizations have filed a complaint in this matter. Malviya further mentioned that on April 18 administration rolled out bulldozers on the property of 85 Hindus without giving notice.

Latest India News