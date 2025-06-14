Rajasthan scorches as Shri Ganganagar records India’s highest temperature of 2025, nears 50 degrees Celsius Intense heat gripped Rajasthan as mercury almost touched 50 degrees in Shri Ganganagar. The Rajasthan city recorded the highest temperature across India in 2025 as intense heat grips the nation.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan's Shri Ganganagar scorched under the sun as the city reported the highest maximum temperature around the country in the year 2025. The Shri Ganganagar recorded a temperature of 49.4 degrees as the intense heat grips the country.

The India Meteorological Department confirmed that this is the highest maximum temperature reported by any station in India this year. "Shri Ganganagar reported a maximum temperature of 49.4°C today, 13th June 2025. This is the season's highest maximum temperature reported by any station for the year 2025 over India," the IMD wrote in a post on X.

Heat waves at parts of Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over West Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions also prevailed at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Mercury touched 47.6 degrees in Rajasthan's Churu, while Jaisalmer witnessed a high of 46.9 degrees.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda witnessed the hottest day with temperatures touching 44.6 degrees. "Today, Heat wave conditions prevailed at many places with severe heat wave conditions at isolated places over West Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The maximum temperature information are enclosed in the table," IMD added in another post on X.

The department said the monsoon, which regained momentum this week, is likely to cover most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, by June 25. The monsoon is now likely to cover the remaining parts of central and eastern India and some areas of northwest India by June 18, the IMD stated.

The monsoon is expected to advance over most of northwest India in the coming days between June 19 and June 25. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon usually onsets over Kerala on June 1 and reaches Mumbai on June 11. It covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.