Is Sachin Pilot planning to float a new party on his father's death anniversary?

Gehlot vs Pilot: Congress Rajasthan politics is on the boil. Amid Congress' claim that the party is united, if reports are to believe, rebel leader Sachin Pilot has decided to finally venture out and float a new party. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been at the loggerheads over the Chief Minister's chair for long.

However, the Congress has been maintaining that party is supreme and will fight the Rajasthan Assembly polls unitedly to emerge victorious. The assertion came a day after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot refused to budge from his demands from the Ashok Gehlot government to act against corruption.

It is being said that Pilot can announce a new party on June 11 in Dausa, the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot. Speculations are ripe that Pilot has been meeting his people for the same. However, Pilot has not made any announcements so far. As per political pundits, as Pilot has no options with him to explore, he is preparing a strategy to take forward their movement and then finally announce a new party on June 11.

The infighting in the Congress' Rajasthan unit had escalated a few weeks back with Pilot demanding action by the state government against "corruption" during the previous Vasundhara Raje government. In a bid to defuse the tensions, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had held marathon discussions with Gehlot and Pilot separately on Monday, sources had said.

Even thought, Ashok Gehlot has hinted at a truce, Pilot has been firm on his demands.

