Rajasthan: Ranthambore and Sariska tiger reserves impose ban on private vehicles entry

With increased tiger movement and growing concerns over tourist safety, on Wednesday, the forest authorities of Ranthambore and Sariska tiger reserves in Rajasthan imposed a ban on the entry of private vehicles to visit temples within the reserves. The decision has been taken because of April 16's incident, when a 7-year-old boy from Lakheri village in Bundi was mauled by a tiger in the Ranthambore tiger reserve (RTR). According to the HT reports, the boy was returning from the Trinetra Ganesh temple with his parents and grandfather.

The conservator of forest and field director for Sariska Tiger Reserve, Sangram Singh Katiyar, said, “To ensure the safety of pilgrims and to manage the situation more effectively, only forest-authorised or state transport buses will be permitted to carry passengers to the temple. To minimise inconvenience, RSRTC (Rajasthan state road transport corporation) buses will be made available from both Sariska and Tehla gates for the transportation of visitors."

Highlighting a steady rise in the number of devotees visiting the Trinetra Ganesh temple, a senior official of the RTR said that a safety measure has been emphasised to regulate private vehicular movement to the temple after the recent tiger attack in April.

As per the zone plan for pilgrimage movement in the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) outlined in the Regional Tiger Conservation Plan 2022–23 to 2031–32, “only local taxis and large vehicles like canters should be allowed to transport passengers,” the official added.

“The private vehicles coming from outside the district and state should not be allowed to park their vehicles inside the park. They should be encouraged to park their vehicles near the Sherpur tri-junction. They can use the local taxis for plying up to the temple. This will add to the local revenue,” he added.

Only vehicles registered under the RJ25 state code will be allowed admission into the Sawai Madhopur district's forest area, according to the forest officials.

The vehicles arriving from outside should be parked near the Sherpur Trijunction, the authorities have been instructed. “Devotees will be transported to and from the Trinetra Ganesh Temple from Sherpur Trijunction via local taxis. Only vehicles with official public or private permissions will be allowed to enter the forest area, and a safe walking route must be ensured for pilgrims travelling on foot. It must also be strictly ensured that no outside vehicles are allowed entry into the park zone,” the official said.

Authorities at the Sariska Tiger Reserve have also decided to limit private vehicle access to the Pandupol temple. “The decision will primarily affect visitors on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and full moon days, when footfall to the temple sees a significant rise,” an official said.