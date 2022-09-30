Friday, September 30, 2022
     
  4. Congress president poll LIVE Updates: Congress top brass meets in Delhi; Kharge may file nomination today
Congress President polls Live Updates: Sachin Pilot, who spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence where Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present, said he conveyed his sentiments and gave his feedback to the party president.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2022 9:08 IST
Congress President polls Live Updates: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday night met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the crisis in the party's Rajasthan unit, and later said the Congress chief would take "positive decisions" with regard to the state. Pilot, who spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence where Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present, said he conveyed his sentiments and gave his feedback to the party president.

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi comes days after an open rebellion by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state. "I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She listened to me calmly. The events in Rajasthan were discussed in detail," Pilot said after the meeting.

Pilot met Gandhi hours after his bete noire Ashok Gehlot met her in the afternoon, following which the Rajasthan chief minister announced that he will opt out of the Congress president's race. Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain CM would be taken by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

  • Sep 30, 2022 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Mallikarjun Kharge Likely to Contest Congress Presidential Poll: Sources

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge may file a nomination for the Congress president’s election on Friday, claimed some news reports. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Gehlot opts out of Cong Prez election, decision on CM post in a day or two

    Gehlot opts out of Cong president election; decision on his continuation as Rajasthan CM in a day or two. In a day of frantic developments, Digvijaya Singh entered the fray for the Congress president's election as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race and the suspense over his continuation at the helm in the state deepened with the party saying a decision would be taken in a day or two.

    It remained unclear whether Singh or someone else would have the backing of Sonia Gandhi as her successor, with sources saying a Dalit leader could emerge as a dark horse for the top party post and that Mallikarjun Kharge is the frontrunner.

    Kharge will be meeting Sonia Gandhi Friday morning. The names of Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are also doing the rounds.

  • Sep 30, 2022 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    G23 Leaders meet: Anand Sharma Meets with top party workers

