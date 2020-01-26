1 killed as coaches of Ajmer-bound train detach from engine near Ludhiana

Several coaches of Ajmer-bound Pooja Express train got detached from its engine few minutes after departure from Ludhiana, killing one passenger, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Brahman Majra village in Sirhind city in Fatehgarh Sahib. Satpal, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, sustained head injuries after he fell off a bogie following detachment of the engine.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, an official of the Government Railway Police said.

The train left from Ludhiana at around 11:15 PM and soon after its engine got detached, he said.

The coaches were later brought to the Sirhind Railway Station and reconnected with the engine, he said, adding the train then departed after three hours.