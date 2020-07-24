Rajasthan Political Crisis: No action against rebel MLAs, status quo to maintain, says HC

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan High Court accepts Sachin Pilot's plea to make Centre a party in rebel MLAs' case

The Rajasthan High Court has accepted the plea filed by rebel Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot, to make Centre a party in the case against his support MLAs. Pilot camp had filed a plea to include the Union Government in the list of respondents in the Rajasthan case. Pilot and his 18 MLAs received a disqualification notice by the Rajasthan Assembly speaker after they decided to rebel and move out of the Congress mainstream.

It is yet to be known whether the respondent asks for time to present his case or will the High Court gives its verdict.

Rajasthan HC has further said that no action will be taken against the rebel MLAs and that the status quo will be maintained until the High Court gives its verdict on Monday.

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been expressing their displeasures towards each other's work quite openly in the last few days. This has led to a state of crisis for the Congress party in the state who would, on the back of their minds, have the fate their sitting governments met in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

