Rajasthan Political Crisis: 6 BJP MLAs flown to Gujarat for a 'visit' to 'Somnath temple' 

Rajasthan political crisis does not seem to reach any definite conclusion. After the 'resort politics' of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camp, it was the turn of 6 BJP MLAs to be flown to Gujarat. Both, the Congress and the BJP have been alleging each other of trying to poach each other's MLAs. BJP MLAs were flown to Porbandar, Gujarat on Saturday via a chartered plane. They landed in Gujarat in the evening.

Although this is being perceived as a movement forced by political compulsion, one of the MLAs said that they had come to Gujarat to visit Somnath Temple. He alleged that Ashok Gehlot was harassing them to vote for their government.

"Lots of political activities are happening in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot doesn't have majority & the govt is mentally harassing BJP MLAs. In these circumstances, 6 of our MLAs have come here to visit Somnath Temple," said MLA Nirmal Kumawat. He was quoted by ANI.

These MLAs will be staying at a luxury resport

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia rejected suggestions that his party has started herding their MLAs to a place like the Congress did ahead of the crucial assembly session.

Congress MLAs are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt of its leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

All legislators are “united and there is no distrust”, Poonia said, adding that people in the Congress government are trying to “spread rumours and confusion" about BJP MLAs on social media and other forums.

Poonia said soon a meeting of the BJP legislature party will be held, which will be attended by all MLAs.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti, who accompanied the six legislators to the Jaipur airport, said they were being "harassed" and voluntarily went on a pilgrimage.

"Some BJP legislators are being harassed through police and the administration. Those legislators who are being harassed have gone on a pilgrimage voluntarily," Lahoti told reporters after coming out of the airport.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "If some BJP MLAs went on an educational tour or roam around collectively then it cannot be termed ‘badabandi’ (fortification)." He said the BJP stays away from such a culture.

The BJP legislators who boarded the flight from the Jaipur airport on Saturday are Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini.

The airport authorities too confirmed that six passengers were on the flight to Porbandar.

(With PTI inputs)

