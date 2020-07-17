Rajasthan Police returns empty-handed, fails to locate rebel Congress MLA in ITC Grand Manesar

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Police return empty-handed, fail to locate Congress MLA in ITC Grand Manesar

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police had to return empty-handed from Manesar as they could not locate suspended Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma in ITC Hotel in Haryana's Manesar, sources have revealed. Rajasthan Police was in search of the rebel Congress MLA to take his voice samples. Sharma is accused of conspiring to topple Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government.

An audio recording, purportedly having voice of Bhanwarlal Sharma has been released. It has been alleged that Sharma was speaking with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and conspiring to topple Rajasthan Government. A third person by the name of Sanjay Jain is also alleged to have been part of the conversation.

The team of Rajasthan Police left for Manesar around 1 pm on Friday. the team reached the hotel around 6:30 pm but not granted immediate access. Haryana Police personnel were deployed outside the hotel, and Rajasthan Police was not allowed inside for an hour.

Rajasthan Police was allowed to enter the hotel at 7:30 pm. However, even after a two-hour search, they could not locate Bhanwarlal Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Sharma denied that the voice in the audio recording was his. He has been suspended from the Congress Party.

