Rajasthan phone tapping case: Delhi Police registers FIR on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Rawat's complaint

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Rawat.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in relation to the Rajasthan phone tapping case after a complaint lodged by Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Union Minister complained that the Delhi Police, which named Rajasthan Home Ministry and state police department in the FIR, has not include names their names. The FIR only mentions the Home Ministry and Police department.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that Lokesh Sharma, OSD of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an officer of Rajasthan Home Ministry and an officer of Rajasthan Police, intercepted the phone of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and shared his conversion to several media houses.

Following Shekhawat's complaint, the Delhi Police has now made Lokesh Sharma, an accused in this case.

Delhi Police has filed a case under the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, IPC 120B, 409. Now the crime branch of Delhi Police will investigate this case.

