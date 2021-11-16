BREAKING: Petrol gets cheaper by Rs 4 per litre, diesel by Rs 5 in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Petrol gets cheaper by Rs 4 per litre, diesel by Rs 5

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel making them cheaper by Rs 4 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state. The new rates will be effective from midnight, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced.

"In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister's residence.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister had asked the Central government to further cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. Speaking to the media, the chief minister had said, "We demand the Central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices."

"If the Centre reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the states too," Gehlot said.

"We know that after elections are over in five states in 2022, fuel prices will start rising again, therefore we want a promise from the Central government that it will hike fuel price further," he said.

