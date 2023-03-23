Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Rajasthan: 50 people fall ill after consuming Bhagar in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan : Nearly 50 people fell ill after consuming Bhagar during a fast in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

Bhagar is a variety of Millet which people in the state eat during fast.

People complained of vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast.

The administration launched an inquiry into the matter.

"The patients say that they had consumed Bhagar during their fast today. They have mentioned a brand name, we are investigating to try to get to its source. Traders have been told to not sell it as of now. Samples will be tested and destroyed," said Food Inspector Praveen Chaudhary.

