Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, condolences pour in

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 72. The state government declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the demise of the cabinet minister. Meghwal, who represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district, suffered a brain stroke in May this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the veteran minister. He tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength,” Gehlot said.

PCC chief Dotasra, who is also the Education Minister, condoled the death and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

He informed that the state government has declared one-day mourning on Tuesday due to which the Congress party has also postponed a workshop, scheduled at Birla auditorium in Jaipur, for the party workers for upcoming panchayat elections.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, CM Gehlot, and other leaders were scheduled to address the workshop.

Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin pilot also expressed his condolences on the demise of the minister. "Shocked by the sad news of Raj Minister Sh Meghwal passing away. Fondly called “Master Ji” he had been fighting elections since 1977 and was a strong Dalit face of the Congress.Had the honour of having him as my VP in PCC for 5 yrs and worked closely with him for our comeback in 2018," he tweeted.

Recently, the minister's daughter Banarasi Devi had died due to cardiac arrest.

