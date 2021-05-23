Image Source : PTI Lockdown extended in Rajasthan till June 8

The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8. The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release. The home department on Sunday issued an order extending the lockdown from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8.

People going for vaccination will be allowed to move within their respective urban local body or panchayat samiti during the lockdown period.

In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplace from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release.

The state government expects people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviours at three levels -- family, ward/village, and state -- during the lockdown.

The government said that realising family responsibility at the first level, people will have to stop entry of outsiders into the house for some time. If necessary, meeting with outsiders should be held at an open space so that elders and children can be kept safe.

At the second level, activities which may spread infection will have to be checked at village level. It should be ensured that not more than five people gather at any place, the release said.

At the third level, inter-district and inter-village movement will remain banned.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that gathering at wedding ceremonies has been a major reason for the spread of the infection and in view of this, on the advice of experts and suggestions of public representatives, marriage functions will remain barred till June 30.

Markets except dairy and milk shops, mandis, fruit-vegetable shops and vendors who sell fruits and vegetables on hand carts, rickshaws etc., flower garland shops will remain closed.

