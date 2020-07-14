Image Source : PTI (FILE) No place for able people in Congress now: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had strong words for his previous party as he took stock of the situation in Rajasthan. Scindia said that There was no place for able people in Congress. The situation in Rajasthan has drawn parallels with that in Madhya Pradesh in the month of March. Jyotiraditya Scindia-led rebellion of Congress MLAs had resulted in the collapse of Kamal Nath Government.

"In present circumstances, there is no place for ability in the Congress party. This can be seen in every state," said Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. He was quoted by ANI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had differences with Kamal Nath when the latter was Chief Minister of the state. The differences reached a tipping point in March at the time of Scindia's rebellion. He later joined BJP along with his supporters. Scindia's disagreement with Kamal Nath was seen as a conflict between two generations of leadership within Congress.

The situation in Rajasthan is somewhat similar as the rift is between Ashok Gehlot, a veteran and Sachin Pilot, a younger leader. Only this time, a rebellion against Gehlot did not succeed.

The Congress has taken punitive measures already, Sachin Pilot has been removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Though Pilot appears to have lost this round against Gehlot, he is still weighing the situation and charting his course. As of Tuesday evening, there was no official word of any major political step from Pilot.

The BJP is courting Pilot already. Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said that party will welcome Sachin Pilot if he decides to join.

ALSO READ | This is how Sachin Pilot can become an asset for BJP if he joins party

ALSO READ | BJP trying to play same game it played in Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Watch | BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading in the state, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage