  4. Rajasthan: Newborn, toddler, 3 women married into the same family found dead in well in Jaipur

The deceased have been identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Jaipur Updated on: May 28, 2022 16:58 IST
Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION

Police officials informed that there are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws

Rajasthan: Five bodies of a family were recovered from a well in Jaipur's Dudu area on Saturday - one of them was a newborn baby, and one was a 4-year-old boy. Police suspect this to be a case of suicide. 

The deceased have been identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The sisters were married into the same family. They had left their house on the pretext of going to a market on May 25 but hadn't returned. The family put up missing posters across town and lodged a complaint with the police. 

Police officials informed that there are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, news agency PTI reported. An investigation is underway. 

