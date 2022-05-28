Rajasthan: Newborn, toddler, 3 women married into the same family found dead in well in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION Police officials informed that there are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws

Rajasthan: Five bodies of a family were recovered from a well in Jaipur's Dudu area on Saturday - one of them was a newborn baby, and one was a 4-year-old boy. Police suspect this to be a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The sisters were married into the same family. They had left their house on the pretext of going to a market on May 25 but hadn't returned. The family put up missing posters across town and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police officials informed that there are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, news agency PTI reported. An investigation is underway.

