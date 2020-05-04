Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 123 new cases, state's tally rises to 3009; death toll at 75

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 123 new cases, state's tally rises to 3003; death toll at 75

After 123 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3003. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1005 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3003 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12,974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 103 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 103 Bhilwara 33 Banswara 61 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 20 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 1005 Jaisalmer 34 Jhunjhunu 40 Jodhpur 279 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 114 Nagaur 71 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Tonk 104 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday.

