Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 123 new cases, state's tally rises to 3009; death toll at 75

After 123 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3009. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1005 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3009 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2020 13:29 IST
After 123 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3003. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1005 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3003 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12,974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 103
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 103
Bhilwara 33
Banswara 61
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 20
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 1005
Jaisalmer 34
Jhunjhunu 40
Jodhpur 279
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 114
Nagaur 71
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 2
Tonk 104
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday.

