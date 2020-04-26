Rajasthan introduces 14-day quarantine rule for residents returning from other states

Image Source : PTI A file photo of police patrolling the lockdown in Jaipur (representational image)

Any resident of Rajasthan travelling back to their home from another state will have to undergo through a necessary 14-day quarantine period, state authorities said on Sunday. Rajeeva Swarup, the additional chief secretary, has ordered that during the isolation period, the person will have to stay at their home.

“In the absence of room at home, the person will have to be put up at the village school,” Swarup said.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 102 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths, taking the overall count of cases to 2,185. Forty-one people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the latest figures released by the state health department.

102 new #COVID19 cases & 7 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2185 & deaths to 41. 629 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being cured of the disease: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/I2HGOkSu5s — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Also read: Centre confused on how to resolve the issue of stranded migrant workers, complains Ashok Gehlot

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage