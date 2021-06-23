Rajasthan: Independent MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot govt to meet in Jaipur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Amid a political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, a meeting of independent MLAs supporting the Ashok Gehlot government will be held here on Wednesday. The meeting has been called to discuss the current political situation in the state, the independent legislators said.

However, it is not yet clear whether the six MLAs who had switched over to the Congress from the BSP will attend the meeting. Earlier, there was speculation that the BSP defectors would be a part of the meet.

There are 13 independent MLAs and six BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress in the state. Rajkumar Gaur, an independent MLA from Ganganagar said, “No meeting was held for a long time, so this has been scheduled. All MLAs will meet and discussions on the current political situation will also take place."

The meeting is being held at a time when the state government has begun making much-awaited political appointments in urban local bodies and is even mulling expansion of the state Cabinet.

While the Sachin Pilot camp has been pushing for political appointments and cabinet expansion, the legislators who came from the BSP have said the Congress high command should "reward those who stood by the government during last year's political crisis".

Meanwhile, independent MLA Ramkesh Meena on Tuesday targeted the former deputy chief minister and legislators supporting him accusing them of trying to topple the state government last year.

Talking to reporters, Meena said, "Those who tried to topple the government while being state president are talking about the interest of party workers. Where else can such an example be seen in the country."

"Out of 13 independent MLAs, 10-11 are those who have Congress background but were forced to fight as independents. They won and are with Ashok Gehlot," Meena said.

He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched at the behest of the BJP to destabilise the state government.

