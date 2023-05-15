Rajasthan: 'If my demands are not met...'- Sachin Pilot's ultimatum to Gehlot govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pilot Vs Gehlot intensified further

It seems that the political rivalry between warring Congress leaders- Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot entered final round as the former issued an ultimatum against the state government.

Dissident Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has leveled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally in Jaipur.

"Where's this policy, defame own leaders, praise the leaders of the other party? This is not going to work… Did anything wrong ever come out of my mouth? Did you (Gehlot) lack in abusing me? I am not worried… no one should misunderstand, the public is God," he said.

"People coming here were stopped .. now stop the internet, block the road, do anything you want, nothing is going to happen… me and my family have long political history, whatever allegation you want to level, do level...I want to make a promise… Whether I remain on any position or not, I will always work for the people of Rajasthan. Ask with love, we will cut off your head and give it to you but if you threaten, it is not going to work. I swear by your feet's ulcer, I am not going to back down," he asserted.

Pilot-Gehlot tussle:

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the chief minister's post ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. Their simmering tussle for power came out in public in July 2020, when Pilot led a failed rebellion in the party for a change in leadership in the state.

The feud resurfaced in recent weeks after Pilot sat on a symbolic day-long dharna against the Gehlot government to press it to act in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje Scindia dispensation.

"In a democracy, those who take everyone along become successful and those who create factions can never become successful," Gehlot said after inaugurating a statue of former Congress leader Pandit Nawal Kishore Sharma in Jaipur. "I have always tried in my life to take everyone along," he added.

Gehlot asserted that he has worked his entire life to uphold the party's principles and policies with allegiance, honesty, and commitment. He said he has worked to lengthen the line instead of shortening it.

"Those indulging in factionalism (Thari-Mhari karte hai) can never become successful. They are never loyal to the party. Loyalty is very important," he said.

Sachin Pilot 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra':

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot began a 125-km foot march from Ajmer to Jaipur on Thursday (May 11), challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach. A month back, the former deputy chief minister had defied a warning from the party to hold a daylong fast targeting Gehlot on “inaction” over alleged corruption when the BJP was previously in power.

The just-begun five-day yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year.

“I am taking out this yatra to raise my voice, to hear your voice, and to become the voice of the people,” Pilot, who was sacked as the state Congress chief in 2020 when he led a revolt against the CM, said at the start of the “padyatra”.

Referring to the scorching heat as “aag ka dariya”, he told his supporters, “This is a river of fire, we have to swim across it.” The Tonk MLA was welcomed by them when he reached Ajmer by train. He addressed a gathering on the Jaipur highway.

Thousands of party workers followed him as the yatra set off. Some held the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting him. Former minister Rajendra Chaudhary and local leader Mahendra Ralwata were present. But known dissident MLA kept away from Ajmer.

The 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' posters, displayed on some vehicles, had a picture of Pilot with a clenched fist, as well as photos of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh also featured there.

Focus of Yatra:

Apart from corruption, the yatra focuses on cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is based in Ajmer, which is also the constituency from where Pilot has been elected to Parliament in the past.

The Congress leader said his march is not against anyone but over issues. He questioned Gehlot’s reported claim that “no politician or official” was involved in paper leak cases, asking why no bulldozer was sent to the house of RPSC member Babulal Katara who was arrested in the case.

He said when a paper is leaked and cancelled, it creates distrust among lakhs of students and their parents in the system. Pilot reminded that the party had raised the issue of corruption during the last election in Rajasthan. “We exposed the corruption during the (Vasundhara) Raje government. We demanded a CBI inquiry into the mines scam,” he said.

