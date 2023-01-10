Rajasthan: Heroin found along India-Pak border

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Heroin was found in packets in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

Heroin was found in 5 packets at the Indo-Pak border. The heroin was found in the Sunderpura farm of the Kesrisinghpur area. The heroin is believed to be worth crores of rupees.

The BSF seized the heroin on the inputs of farmers. It is suspected that the smugglers from Pakistan had sent the heroine. The BSF has informed the Jodhpur NCB about the heroin.

The NCB team will reach Sri Ganganagar today to carry out a detailed investigation into the presence of the heroine on the India-Pak border.

Further details are awaited.

