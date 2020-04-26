Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rajasthan HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

Rajasthan HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: April 26, 2020 8:13 IST
Rajasthan HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.

More details awaited. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X