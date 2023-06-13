Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Groom in Barmer drives to wedding venue with 51 tractors | VIDEO

The procession consisted of 51 tractors, one of which was driven by the groom himself. Because the groom's father had only used one tractor for his wedding, the family decided to stage this one-of-a-kind procession. Now, they wanted to use 51 tractors.

The groom's father said, "My wedding procession departed on one tractor, so I got 51 of them for my son".

Mamata, a resident of Roli village, and Prakash Choudhary, a Gudamalani village native, tied the knot.

On Monday morning, the parade left from the groom's home, making a beeline for Roli town, located 51 kilometers away.

There were more than 200 'Baratis' on the 51 farm vehicles.

The groom, Choudhary, said, "my family is a farmer. Everyone does farming. The identity of the farmer is the tractor. My father's procession had come out on a tractor. Then the whole family thought why not take the procession on 1 to 51 tractors."

Jetharam, the groom's father, stated, "A tractor is considered the son of the Earth."

"The procession of my grandfather and father was on camels. Together with my farmer friends, I recorded 51 of the 20–30 tractors already in our family. Ten to twelve other tractors joined the procession as it left in the morning," added the groom.

The "Baratis" claimed we farm with tractors, so why couldn't we ride in procession?

The father continued, "Everyone was astonished when the procession reached the village," which was Roli, the bride's village.

