Rajasthan govt took soft approach against PFI, says BJP MP after receiving 'threat letter'

After claiming to have received a letter of threat from an unknown source, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena stated on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government had "adopted a soft attitude" toward the extremist group Popular Front of India, which had "boosted their morale" to threaten people. Notably, Meena said that he received a letter threatening him with death from a man named Kadil Ali.

The MP claimed that after the occurrence, he wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Minister of State for the Home Nityanand Rai, pleading with the latter to launch an investigation. Meena said, "I had gone to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur after he was beheaded. I had announced to give my one-month salary to his family. It has been mentioned in the threat letter that I extended help to the one who committed the crime. It said that you have committed a crime and will have the same condition as his."

"I have sought an investigation from the Chief Minister. I have also sent the letter to the top officers. I had taken part in the agitation against the Karauli incident as well where I had sought the arrest of the culprits. The main accused are the people connected with the PFI. Matroob Ahmed has not been arrested till now. There is fear in the minds of the people, I demand from the Chief Minister to free the people of this fear," he added.

Notably, violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Elaborating on the violence, the BJP MP said that PFI had warned the state government before the incident, however, the Gehlot government had a soft approach towards them leading to their morale boost. The BJP leader further said that Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media, would not have been killed if he had been given security.

