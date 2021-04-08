Image Source : PTI Rajasthan govt transfers 67 IAS officers including collectors in 7 districts

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 67 IAS officers including collectors in seven districts. The state department of personnel issued the orders on Wednesday night.

Subodh Agarwal, Chairman and MD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd, was transferred to the mines and petroleum department as additional chief secretary, while Pavan Kumar Goyal, chairman and MD of Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation, was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Canal Board as its chairman.

Bhaskar A Sawant, principal secretary, UDH and housing, was transferred to agriculture and cooperatives. Principal secretary, agriculture, KL Meena will replace him as the principal secretary, UDH and housing.

Principal secretaries Ajitabh Sharma, Gayatri Rathore and Alok Gupta are among the other officers who have been transferred.

Divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Udaipur and the district collectors of Hanumangarh, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Jalore, Bharatpur and Tonk were among those transferred.

