Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan government transfers 10 IAS officers.

Highlights In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers

The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday (August 27) night

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission

Rajasthan news : In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers.

The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday night.

Ajitabh Sharma, chairman of the Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer, was shifted to the Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd as CMD while Sikar collector Avichal Chaturvedi was made joint secretary of Public Health Engineering department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, Rajasthan.

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary of finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission as Mission Director, according to the transfer list issued by the department of personnel.

Other officers who were transferred are Rohit Gupta, Kumari Renu Jaipal, Pushpa Satyani, Pukhraj Sen, Mukul Sharma, Dr Amit Yadav and Atul Prakash.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Government school teacher thrashes 'Dalit boy' in Barmer district, probe on

ALSO READ: Rajasthan weather update: Two washed away in flood-like situation; IAF deployed to airlift locals

Latest India News