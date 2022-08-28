Sunday, August 28, 2022
     
Rajasthan government transfers 10 IAS officers

Rajasthan news: Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission as Mission Director, according to the transfer list issued by the department of personnel.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jaipur Published on: August 28, 2022 9:39 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan government transfers 10 IAS officers.

Highlights

  • In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers
  • The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday (August 27) night
  • Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission

Rajasthan news: In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers.

The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday night.

Ajitabh Sharma, chairman of the Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer, was shifted to the Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd as CMD while Sikar collector Avichal Chaturvedi was made joint secretary of Public Health Engineering department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, Rajasthan.

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary of finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission as Mission Director, according to the transfer list issued by the department of personnel.

Other officers who were transferred are Rohit Gupta, Kumari Renu Jaipal, Pushpa Satyani, Pukhraj Sen, Mukul Sharma, Dr Amit Yadav and Atul Prakash. 

