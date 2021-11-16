'We have to pay money for transfer, posting': When Rajasthan CM Gehlot was left red-faced in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was left red-faced today when teachers at an event said that they have to pay money (bribe) for transfer or posting.

Speaking at an event to honour teachers in Jaipur, CM Gehlot first talked about the issue of transfer of teachers in the state to say that teachers have to approach MLAs and MLAs then lobby with the minister.

He then went on to ask whether they (teachers) have to pay money for transfer. To this, the crowd replied: "Yes...we have to pay".

The Chief Minister, who was left with no answer, then tried to handle the situation, saying he will look into the issue.

"...this is amazing that you have to pay money for transfer and posting. There is a need to revisit the transfer policy... it should be changed," the CM said.

Interestingly, state Education Minister Govind Dotasra was present on the stage when CM Gehlot asked teachers about difficulties they face during transfer.

Although Dotasra tried to explain to the Chief Minister, Gehlot said that he will discuss the issue with him later.

