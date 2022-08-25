Rajasthan: Government school teacher thrashes 'Dalit boy' in Barmer district, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A class seven student was thrashed by a government school teacher in Barmer, informed the officials on Wednesday.

Rajasthan news : In another shocking incident from Rajasthan, a class seven student was thrashed by a government school teacher in Barmer, informed the officials on Wednesday (August 24).

The incident comes just weeks after a nine-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district.

The Dalit boy from Barmer was allegedly beaten up by the teacher for not completing the questions in a test on time. The boy was later shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

"A student of 7th class brought to the emergency ward in Barmer after being thrashed by teacher for delaying in submitting his test paper, as claimed by his parents. Teacher summoned; action to be taken after complete probe. The child is now stable," said Station House Officer (SHO), Gangaram.

As per the family members, both the brothers were sent to school on Wednesday where the tests were going on.

The teacher 'Ashok Mali' beat up the child after the student was unable to answer the questions while his brother ran to call the authorities to inform them about the incident. The family alleged that the teacher pushed the student on the floor after which he was hospitalised with a head injury in an unconscious state.

Similar kind of incident happened in Jalore :

Earlier in July, a minor boy who was a Dalit was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan.

The family members of the nine-year-old boy who died in an Ahmedabad hospital alleged that the child was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking pot that was meant for upper caste people.

As per the police report, the incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school.

"A case of death of a student after being hit by a teacher in a private school in Surana, Jalore has been registered. The incident took place around 20 days back. The accused has been called for questioning, investigation is underway," said Himmat Charan, Circle Officer, Jalore.

After the incident, the child was taken to the district hospital but was referred to Ahmedabad where he died on Saturday due to a worsening condition. The family members alleged that he was beaten to death just for touching a drinking pot of the upper-caste and sustained serious injuries on the face and ears.

Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, " The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act."

"The matter has been taken under the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and punishment for the accused. It will be ensured that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The family members of the deceased will be given a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added.

