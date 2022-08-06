Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
Rajasthan: 4 children drown in well, mother pulled out alive in Ajmer

Rajasthan news: Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday (August 5) in Mangaliyawas police station area, police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ajmer Published on: August 06, 2022 12:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Family dispute: 4 children drown in well.

Highlights

  • A woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute
  • The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said
  • Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby

Rajasthan news: A woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Saturday (August 6). 

Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday (August 5) in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.

SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal (4), Rinku (3), Rajveer (22 months) and Devraj (one month). While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infant's body was fished out this morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. 

Matia's husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer. The SHO said no case has been registered so far and that investigation is underway. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

