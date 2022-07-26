Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
  4. Rajasthan floods: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains batter city | VIDEO

Rajasthan floods: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains batter city | VIDEO

Rajasthan floods: Rajasthan continued to receive widespread rainfall as heavy downpours occurred at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Jodhpur Updated on: July 26, 2022 6:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan floods: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains batter city | VIDEO

Highlights

  • A viral clip from last night from Jodhpur city shows cars being washed away.
  • People have been facing problems due to waterlogging, and several are said to be trapped.
  • Incessant rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan floods: As rain-induced floods continue to batter parts of Rajasthan, a viral clip from last night from Jodhpur city shows several cars getting washed away in the floods. Incessant rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Rajasthan. Due to continuous rain in Bundi, 2-3 feet of water was seen on the Aktasa culvert due to the rise of the Talera river. 

People have been facing problems due to waterlogging, and several are said to be trapped. Rajasthan continued to receive widespread rainfall as heavy downpours occurred at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains.

According to the MeT department, Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Monday. Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm rainfall each.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Banswara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Jalore districts.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rains in most places and heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions. Light to moderate rains will continue to hit pockets of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions, it said.

(agency inputs)

