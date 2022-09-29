Rajasthan govt hikes DA by 4%, state employees now eligible for 38% allowance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Employees are now eligible for 38% allowance.

Rajasthan government has approved an increase of 4% in Dearness Allowance of the state employees along the lines of the Central Govt employees. Now, a 38% dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022, said the chief minister's office. The move by the Rajasthan government comes after Centre hiked DA on Wednesday.

The central government had on Wednesday bestowed a festive boon for Central government employees when it increased the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 per cent. This hike will take the DA effectively to 38 per cent for central government employees.

There are about 50 lakh central government employees and over 61 lakh pensioners. The central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022, said I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at a press briefing.

The additional financial implications on account of the increase of DA to employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum, and Rs 4,394. 24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023). The additional financial implications in case of pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum, and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

