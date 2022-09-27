Tuesday, September 27, 2022
     
  4. Rajasthan crisis: Cong observers recommend action against 3 leaders, no direct reference to Gehlot: Sources

Rajasthan political crisis: The development has come after Congress observers submitted a report on recent developments in the state to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: September 27, 2022 20:28 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan crisis: Congress observers have recommended disciplinary action against three loyalists of CM Ashok Gehlot including ministers and chief whip, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources further said that no direct reference has been made to Gehlot in Congress observers' report seeking disciplinary action against some of his loyalists.

The development has come after Congress observers' report pointed to 'gross indiscipline' on part of Rajasthan MLAs who organised a parallel meeting.

The report was submitted to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, a 9-page report has been submitted to Sonia Gandhi that has recommended for disciplinary action against three leaders who are likely to be Shanti Lal Dhaliwal, Mahesh Joshi and one more leader.

