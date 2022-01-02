Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19: Jaipur schools to remain closed as Rajasthan imposes fresh curbs | Details

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced fresh restrictions in the state in light of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. All private and government schools will remain closed in Jaipur from January 3 to January 9. "Other District collectors can take decisions as per requirement discussing it with the education department," reads the official release.

The state government has also mandated full vaccination of all eligible populations in the state. "It has been observed that those fully vaccinated who have been infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 do not require hospitalization", the release says.

Those entering the state after international travel will have to undergo RT-PCR tests, and until they receive a negative report, they have to remain in home quarantine/isolation for 7 days.

Those who are entering the state via domestic means of transport, trains or flights, will have to produce an RTPCR negative report, not older than 72 hours, and will also have to produce a fully vaccinated certificate.

Those who have weddings can only invite 100 people and they will have to inform of the wedding details to the government on helpline number 181.

Schools have been closed for classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur. In other districts, parents who don't wish to send their children for offline classes later on, will not be compelled to do so.

