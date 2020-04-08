Rajasthan: 5 more cases of coronavirus; tally stands at 348

Image Source : AP Rajasthan: 5 more cases of coronavirus

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded five more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed six lives in the state. Among the new cases, one each was detected in Bikaner and Banswara while three cases were reported from state capital Jaipur.

A 21-year-old man in Bikaner tested positive after he came in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee while a 50-year-old woman got infected as she came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Out of the three cases of Jaipur, a 40-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, and another woman came in contact with coronavirus positive patient. Two are from the Ghat Gate area while another one was a resident of the Ramganj area.

"Five new cases have come up today, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner and Banswara district. In Jaipur, positive cases have come in Ghat Gate and Ramganj area" Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, the officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening are underway to trace the contagion.

(With inputs from PTI)

