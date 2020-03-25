Rajasthan: 3 medical staffs among 4 new coronavirus positive cases; toll rises to 36

Image Source : AP Rajasthan: Four new coronavirus positive cases reported; number of cases rise to 36

Four new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, rising the total number of cases in the state rise to 36. As per the report, three of the four positive persons are members of the medical staff in Bhilwara. However, the other one infected person is from Jodhpur. Out of 36 cases in the state, Bhilwara has 16 positive coronavirus cases, which is highest in any district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients have been cured in Rajasthan and are discharged from the hospitals. Till now, as many as 1,736 samples have been tested in the state.

Earlier, the district administration of Bhilwara has sealed the borders of the city and implemented prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, a 69-year-old Italian man, who had recovered from the disease, later died of a heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday night. He was a heart and lungs patient, doctors said.

In India, so far, 562 cases of coronavirus have been reported while 10 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: 3 of family test positive in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported in Rajasthan