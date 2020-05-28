Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 131 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 7947; death toll at 179

As 131 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,947. According to the state's health department, 4,566 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, with 1,909 cases, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the state. So far, 163 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 33 Bharatpur 123 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 68 Bikaner 41 Barmer 17 Churu 33 Dausa 32 Dholpur 24 Dungarpur 36 Jaipur 1,909 Jaisalmer 47 Jhunjhunu 54 Jodhpur 986 Jhalawar 48 Karauli 9 Kota 319 Nagaur 158 Pali 113 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 26 Tonk 144 Udaipur 336 Italian 2

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage