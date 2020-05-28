Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 131 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 7947; death toll at 179

As 131 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,947. According to the state's health department, 4,566 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, with 1,909 cases, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the state. So far, 163 people have lost their lives due to the virus.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1,909
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday