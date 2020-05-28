Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
  Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 131 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 7947; death toll at 179

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 131 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 7947; death toll at 179

As 131 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,947. According to the state's health department, 4,566 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2020 12:07 IST
As 131 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Rajasthan to rose to 7,947. According to the state's health department, 4,566 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, with 1,909 cases, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the state. So far, 163 people have lost their lives due to the virus. 

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 33
Bharatpur 123
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 68
Bikaner  41
Barmer 17
Churu 33
Dausa 32
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 36
Jaipur 1,909
Jaisalmer 47
Jhunjhunu 54
Jodhpur 986
Jhalawar 48
Karauli 9
Kota 319
Nagaur 158
Pali 113
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 26
Tonk 144
Udaipur 336
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday

