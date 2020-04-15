Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Positive cases tally rises to 1034; 29 fresh cases reported so far

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
After 29 fresh cases of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday. This brings the total tally of cases to 1034 in the state. According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, out of the 29 new cases, 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2020 10:02 IST
After 29 fresh cases of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday. This brings the total tally of cases to 1034 in the state. According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, out of the 29 new cases, 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota. Among the total people infected, 147 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 468 confirmed infections. 

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 5
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 20
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 53
Bikaner  34
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 11
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 468
Jaisalmer 30
Jhunjhunu 32
Jodhpur 102
Jhalawar 17
Karauli 3
Kota 64
Nagpur 6
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 59
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths. 

