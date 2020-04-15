Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Positive cases tally rises to 1034; 29 fresh cases reported so far

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Positive case tally rises to 873; death toll at 3

After 29 fresh cases of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday. This brings the total tally of cases to 1034 in the state. According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, out of the 29 new cases, 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota. Among the total people infected, 147 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 468 confirmed infections.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 5 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 34 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 11 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 468 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 32 Jodhpur 102 Jhalawar 17 Karauli 3 Kota 64 Nagpur 6 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 59 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths.

