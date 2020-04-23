Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1935; death toll at 15

After 47 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 1935. According to the state's health department, out of 47 cases, 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh and Kota and 1 in Ajmer were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 737 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,935 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 103 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 103 Bhilwara 33 Banswara 61 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 20 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 737 Jaisalmer 34 Jhunjhunu 40 Jodhpur 279 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 114 Nagaur 71 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Tonk 104 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

