Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, state's tally mounts to 1935; death toll at 15

Thursday, April 23, 2020
     
After 47 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 1935. According to the state's health department, out of 47 cases, 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh and Kota and 1 in Ajmer were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 737 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2020 9:46 IST
After 47 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 1935. According to the state's health department, out of 47 cases, 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh and Kota and 1 in Ajmer were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 737 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,935 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 103
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 103
Bhilwara 33
Banswara 61
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 20
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 737
Jaisalmer 34
Jhunjhunu 40
Jodhpur 279
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 114
Nagaur 71
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 2
Tonk 104
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258  have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. 

