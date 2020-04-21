Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 52 fresh positive cases, state tally rises to 1628; death toll at 25

With 52 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1628 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 204 have recovered and 25 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 619 confirmed infections. According to the state's Health Department, out of 52 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 4 in Bhilwara, 2 in Tonk, 1 in Swaimadhopur, 2 in Dausa, 1 in Nagaur, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 34 in Jaipur, 5 in Jodhpur and 2 in Jaisalmer were reported. Rajasthan's 1,628 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 23 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 102 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 60 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 13 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 619 Jaisalmer 32 Jhunjhunu 37 Jodhpur 228 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 99 Nagaur 58 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 95 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 18,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths and 3,252 have recovered.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage