Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 52 fresh positive cases, state tally rises to 1628; death toll at 25

With 52 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1628 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 204 have recovered and 25 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 619 confirmed infections.

New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2020 10:33 IST
With 52 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1628 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 204 have recovered and 25 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 619 confirmed infections. According to the state's Health Department, out of 52 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 4 in Bhilwara, 2 in Tonk, 1 in Swaimadhopur, 2 in Dausa, 1 in Nagaur, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 34 in Jaipur, 5 in Jodhpur and 2 in Jaisalmer were reported. Rajasthan's 1,628 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 23
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 102
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 60
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 13
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 619
Jaisalmer 32
Jhunjhunu 37
Jodhpur 228
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 99
Nagaur 58
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 95
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 18,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths and 3,252 have recovered.

