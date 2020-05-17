Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 70 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 5030; death toll at 128

After 70 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5030 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1552 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5030 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with30,706 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1440
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday.