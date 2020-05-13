Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2020 10:09 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 87 new cases, state's tally rises to 4213; death toll at 117

After 87 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4213 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1313 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4213 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 24,471 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 31
Bharatpur 119
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 66
Bikaner  39
Barmer 7
Churu 18
Dausa 24
Dholpur 21
Dungarpur 11
Jaipur 1313
Jaisalmer 37
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 886
Jhalawar 47
Karauli 7
Kota 262
Nagaur 131
Pali 67
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 10
Tonk 142
Udaipur 214
Italian  2

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 74,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 74,281 including 2,415 deaths and 24385 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

