Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 87 new cases, state's tally rises to 4213; death toll at 117

After 87 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4213 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1313 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4213 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 24,471 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|31
|Bharatpur
|119
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|66
|Bikaner
|39
|Barmer
|7
|Churu
|18
|Dausa
|24
|Dholpur
|21
|Dungarpur
|11
|Jaipur
|1313
|Jaisalmer
|37
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|886
|Jhalawar
|47
|Karauli
|7
|Kota
|262
|Nagaur
|131
|Pali
|67
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|10
|Tonk
|142
|Udaipur
|214
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus India cases have crossed 74,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 74,281 including 2,415 deaths and 24385 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.