Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 35 news cases, state's tally rises to 3193; death toll at 90 

After 35 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3193 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1069 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3193 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 15,525 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|179
|Alwar
|14
|Bharatpur
|115
|Bhilwara
|39
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|38
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|21
|Dholpur
|15
|Dungarpur
|9
|Jaipur
|1069
|Jaisalmer
|39
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|762
|Jhalawar
|42
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|221
|Nagaur
|119
|Pali
|35
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|7
|Tonk
|136
|Udaipur
|15
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking active cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. On Tuesday, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 46,711.