Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 35 news cases, state's tally rises to 3193; death toll at 90

After 35 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3193 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1069 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3193 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 15,525 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 179 Alwar 14 Bharatpur 115 Bhilwara 39 Banswara 61 Bikaner 38 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 15 Dungarpur 9 Jaipur 1069 Jaisalmer 39 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 762 Jhalawar 42 Karauli 3 Kota 221 Nagaur 119 Pali 35 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 7 Tonk 136 Udaipur 15 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking active cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. On Tuesday, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 46,711.

